Svjetski festival Animiranog filma - Animafest Zagreb 2023 predstavlja odabrane filmove u kategoriji Natjecanje filmova za djecu

Središnji događaj bogatog Programa za djecu i mlade Animafesta 2023 je Natjecanje filmova za djecu, međunarodna konkurencija koja broji 36 filmova.

Po predselekciji Nine Kovačića, filmove je odabrala slovenska medijska psihologinja Martina Peštaj, urednica Dječjeg i omladinskog programa Radiotelevizije Slovenije, koja ih je razvrstala prema prilagođenosti dobnim kategorijama (3-6, 7-10, 11-14 i 15+).