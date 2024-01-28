Službena ceremonija dodjele Oscara održat će se 10. ožujka, a sada su izašle i nominacije. Dosta toga je očekivano, no neke nominacije su nas i ugodno i neugodno iznenadile.

Nolanov Oppenheimer očekivano vodi s brojem nominacija - njih 13 čineći ga jednim od najviše nominiranih filmova u povijesti Oscara. A Martin Scorsese je postao najnominiraniji redatelj u povijesti osiguravši svoju desetu nominaciju. U nastavku donosimo cijelu listu nominacija.

Najbolji film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Najbolji redatelj

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Najbolja glumica

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Najbolji glumac

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction





Najbolja sporedna glumica

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers





Najbolji sporedni glumac

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things





Najbolji originalni scenarij

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet i Arthur Hari

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper i Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch

Past Lives, Celine Song

Najbolji prilagođeni scenarij

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Greta Gerwig i Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Najbolji međunarodni film

The Teachers' Lounge

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest





Najbolji animirani film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse





Najbolji dokumentarni film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Najbolji kratkometražni animirani film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of the John & Joko

Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó





Najbolja fotografija

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najbolja montaža

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Najbolja scenografija

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najbolja originalna glazba

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Najbolja originalna pjesma

The Fire Inside iz filma Flamin' Hot, Diane Warren

I'm Just Ken iz filma Barbie, Mark Ronson i Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away iz filma American Symphony, Jon Batiste i Dan Wilson

Wahzaze (A Song for My People) iz filma Killers of the Flower Moon, Scott George

What Was I Made For iz filma Barbie, Billie Eilish i Finneas O'Connell

Najbolji dizajn kostima

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things





Najbolja šminka

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Najbolji zvuk

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Najbolji vizualni efekti

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon